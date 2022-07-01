Kashi residents participate in drive against single-use plastic

A mega drive against use of polythene was launched to make Varanasi city and its ghats pollution free under the RACE campaign ((Reduction, Awareness, Circular, and Engagement) by government of Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi mayor Mridula Jaiswal started the mega drive in collaboration with GIZ India and SEED. Under this campaign, people are being made aware about ban on single-use plastic.

She appealed to the people to give up the use of polythene to make Varanasi and its ghats pollution free. Officials said that action would be taken if anyone was found using polythene.

A signature campaign for plastic-free environment was initiated and cloth bags were distributed. The mayor also administered an oath to all the citizens present for not using plastic. GIZ India urged the residents of Varanasi to educate people about the alternatives of single-use plastic and stop using them.

Thereafter, in-charge municipal commissioner Dushyant Kumar Maurya, Jalkal general manager Raghuvendra Kumar Singh, Jalkal secretary Siddharth Kumar, chief engineer Moinuddin and zonal health officer Ram Sakal Yadav and other officers were present.