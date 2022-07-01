Kashi residents participate in drive against single-use plastic
A mega drive against use of polythene was launched to make Varanasi city and its ghats pollution free under the RACE campaign ((Reduction, Awareness, Circular, and Engagement) by government of Uttar Pradesh.
Varanasi mayor Mridula Jaiswal started the mega drive in collaboration with GIZ India and SEED. Under this campaign, people are being made aware about ban on single-use plastic.
She appealed to the people to give up the use of polythene to make Varanasi and its ghats pollution free. Officials said that action would be taken if anyone was found using polythene.
A signature campaign for plastic-free environment was initiated and cloth bags were distributed. The mayor also administered an oath to all the citizens present for not using plastic. GIZ India urged the residents of Varanasi to educate people about the alternatives of single-use plastic and stop using them.
Thereafter, in-charge municipal commissioner Dushyant Kumar Maurya, Jalkal general manager Raghuvendra Kumar Singh, Jalkal secretary Siddharth Kumar, chief engineer Moinuddin and zonal health officer Ram Sakal Yadav and other officers were present.
-
For better pilgrim facilities: Ram Mandir Trust to study models of prominent temples
Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is studying management of prominent temples across the country to make sure it provides better facilities to devotees who come to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A team constituted by the Trust will study temple management systems of prominent temples including Golden temple, Tirupati Balaji, Vaishno Devi, Jagannath Puri and other temples of south India.
-
June 10 violence: Prayagraj cops likely to question two ex-MLAs who were in touch with Javed
The police may soon question two former members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) after scanning the call details of Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump, the alleged key facilitator of the June 10 Atala violence. Javed was arrested by the police the very next day of the incident. Police officials said apart from political persons and MLAs, Javed's call records show that he also spoke to some traders, social activists and other individuals.
-
Afghan Sikhs arrive in Delhi with ashes of man killed in Kabul gurdwara attack
A special flight ferrying a group of 11 Afghan Sikhs arrived at New Delhi from Kabul on Thursday. Besides Raghbir Singh, who was injured in the Karte Parwan Gurdwara attack in Kabul on June 18, the Afghan carrier Kam Air flight was ferrying the ashes of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in the terror attack. Sawinder Singh ran a “paan” shop in Kabul and lived in the gurdwara.
-
UP STF unearths illegal blood supply racket, seven held
Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Thursday unearthed a racket involved in illegal supply of blood units to different blood banks in Lucknow and its adjoining districts and arrested seven people including owners of two blood banks and its employees from Lucknow. Police officials said the gang members used to increase the quantity of blood by mixing saline water and earned huge profits by selling it to different people while risking lives of patients.
-
Moose Wala murder: Man with suspected link to shooters arrested in Ludhiana
An Amritsar man, who allegedly supplied weapons to shooters involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, has been arrested by the Ludhiana police. Satbir's accomplices Mandeep Singh of Batala, Manpreet Singh of Amritsar and a third unidentified person managed to escape, said the SHO. The police also seized a pistol and two live cartridges from the suspect beside impounding a Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner in which he was travelling.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics