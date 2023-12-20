Kashi Tamil Sangamam-2: Yamuna group gets grand welcome in Varanasi

The second group of people from Tamil Nadu reached Varanasi on Tuesday to participate in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam-2. Members of Yamuna group in Kashi on Tuesday. (HT)

The group named ‘Yamuna’, including teachers from Tamil Nadu, reached Banaras station by a special train. They were greeted with ‘Vanakkam Kashi’ at the station. A group of people led by minister of state (independent charge) for stamps, court fee and registration Ravindra Jaiswal welcomed them by chanting Har Har Mahadev amidst the beats of drums and showering of flowers.

The teachers from Tamil Nadu will interact with the teachers of BHU in an academic programme in which they will be told about religion, civilization and history. The academic programme, as part of KT-2, will be organised by Banaras Hindu University at Namo Ghat on December 20.

This group of teachers from TN and eminent professors from BHU will participate in interaction which will be a confluence of knowledge of both the states.

Special preparations have been made for the guests arriving in Kashi. In this journey, the guests will get a glimpse of the art and culture of both Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, the team of teachers will also visit Prayagraj and then Ayodhya. They will also visit Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kaal Bhairav Temple, Sarnath, Hanuman Ghat, Ganga Aarti and other places.

Meanwhile, the group of around 250 guests reached Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered prayers. They also went to Annapurna Bhawan. On the occasion, chief executive officer of the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple Sunil Kumar Verma and priests were present.