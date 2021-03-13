Kashmir sees 81% of J&K’s Covid cases in March so far
Eighty-one percent of the total Covid-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir in the month of March so far have been reported in Kashmir valley, official data shows.
The UT has recorded 1,094 cases of novel Coronavirus from March 1 to 13, of which 893 patients were in the valley and 201 in Jammu division.
Similarly, of the 17 fatalities due to the virus in the UT in March, 12 patients lost their lives in Kashmir and five in Jammu.
With 99 new infections on Saturday, the overall case tally in J&K has reached 1,27,535 while the death toll is 1,974 with three fresh fatalities.
As many as 24 positive cases were reported from Jammu division on Saturday and 75 from Kashmir division, including 25 travellers.
Moreover, 102 more patients recovered — 11 in Jammu division and 91 in Kashmir. So far, 1,24,680 people have recuperated in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 97.75%. There are now 881 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 55.34 lakh.
As many as 1,244 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 730 in Jammu.
In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 42 more people tested positive, including 19 travellers, while 12 more cases were reported in Baramulla.
In Jammu division, 14 cases were recorded in Jammu district and six in Reasi.
In February, of the total 1,935 Covid-19 cases, 1,495 (77%) were recorded in Kashmir. Of the 21 deaths due to the disease that month, 17 pertained to Kashmir and four to Jammu.
