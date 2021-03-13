IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Kashmir sees 81% of J&K’s Covid cases in March so far
In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 42 more people tested positive. (ANI)
In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 42 more people tested positive. (ANI)
others

Kashmir sees 81% of J&K’s Covid cases in March so far

Eighty-one percent of the total Covid-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir in the month of March so far have been reported in Kashmir valley, official data shows
READ FULL STORY
By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:15 PM IST

Eighty-one percent of the total Covid-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir in the month of March so far have been reported in Kashmir valley, official data shows.

The UT has recorded 1,094 cases of novel Coronavirus from March 1 to 13, of which 893 patients were in the valley and 201 in Jammu division.

Similarly, of the 17 fatalities due to the virus in the UT in March, 12 patients lost their lives in Kashmir and five in Jammu.

With 99 new infections on Saturday, the overall case tally in J&K has reached 1,27,535 while the death toll is 1,974 with three fresh fatalities.

As many as 24 positive cases were reported from Jammu division on Saturday and 75 from Kashmir division, including 25 travellers.

Moreover, 102 more patients recovered — 11 in Jammu division and 91 in Kashmir. So far, 1,24,680 people have recuperated in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 97.75%. There are now 881 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 55.34 lakh.

As many as 1,244 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 730 in Jammu.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 42 more people tested positive, including 19 travellers, while 12 more cases were reported in Baramulla.

In Jammu division, 14 cases were recorded in Jammu district and six in Reasi.

In February, of the total 1,935 Covid-19 cases, 1,495 (77%) were recorded in Kashmir. Of the 21 deaths due to the disease that month, 17 pertained to Kashmir and four to Jammu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
others

Woman falls from 4th floor, man dumps her near garbage dump to die

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:45 PM IST
New Delhi A 20-year-old woman died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in north-west Delhi’s Shakurpur in the early hours of Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Use ‘surplus funds’ to pay pending wages, says governing bodies of 2 Delhi govt funded colleges

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) on Saturday alleged that the Delhi government was forcing the governing bodies (GB) of its 12 fully-funded colleges in the University to pass a resolution that would change the financial “pattern of assistance” in these colleges
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi The Central government’s Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has shut down within five months of its constitution, after the ordinance issued to constitute it lapsed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Doctors of Kasturba Hospital go on indefinite strike to demand pending wages

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: At least 100 doctors of Kasturba Hospital, which is run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, went on an indefinite strike from Saturday to demand pending wages, which they claimed have not been paid for three months now
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite scoring 100 percentile, Guramrit Singh, a Class 12 student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, wants to take the JEE Main again to prepare better for the JEE Advanced. (HT Photo)
Despite scoring 100 percentile, Guramrit Singh, a Class 12 student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, wants to take the JEE Main again to prepare better for the JEE Advanced. (HT Photo)
others

Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Mohali elections to blame for Chandigarh’s Covid spike, Congress councillors leave House high and dry over water tariff, Monkeys make a comeback on PU campus, and more...
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victims were pushing the car towards the fuelling station when the truck hit them. Police said the victims were crushed between the car and the truck. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The victims were pushing the car towards the fuelling station when the truck hit them. Police said the victims were crushed between the car and the truck. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Truck mows down 3 friends on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Truck driver fled the scene after the incident; a relative of one of the victims who was travelling on the route had discovered the mangled remains of the car and informed the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers walking around without masks at the bus stand in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Passengers walking around without masks at the bus stand in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Amid rising Covid cases, Ludhiana bus stand authorities drop guard

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Thermal scanning has been suspended at the inter-state bus terminal and visitors can be seen roaming around without masks, putting their own and others lives at risk
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT FIle Photo)
(HT FIle Photo)
others

New Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Ropar to start operations on March 15

By HT Correspondent, Rupnagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Ropar will start its operations from March 15 with Anil Kumar joining as the principal
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative Photo/HT File)
(Representative Photo/HT File)
others

Guest column: The nuts and bolts of vaccinating a country

By Rajendra Aneja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:49 PM IST
There is no magic in magic, it’s all in the details,” said the master storyteller, Walt Disney
READ FULL STORY
Close
DGP Dilbag Singh aid that as per the inputs from intelligence agencies, there were around 250 terrorists in various launch pads in PoK. (AFP)
DGP Dilbag Singh aid that as per the inputs from intelligence agencies, there were around 250 terrorists in various launch pads in PoK. (AFP)
others

250 terrorists in launch pads, 200 active in J&K: DGP

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:23 PM IST
There are around 200 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir while 250 are in various launch pads across the LoC in PoK, said director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
This year’s pilgrimage will be held as per standard operating procedures (SoPs) for Covid-19 stipulated by the government. (HT FILE)
This year’s pilgrimage will be held as per standard operating procedures (SoPs) for Covid-19 stipulated by the government. (HT FILE)
others

Amarnath yatra to commence on June 28

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The annual Amarnath yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 28 and culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raskha Bandhan festival on August 22, officials said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the nine militants, seven are active in Srinagar city and its outskirts. (AFP)
Of the nine militants, seven are active in Srinagar city and its outskirts. (AFP)
others

J&K Police issues list of 9 wanted militants

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:20 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday issued a list of nine wanted militants and sought information from the people about them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preliminary investigation revealed that the two cops sustained injuries in the grenade attack by the ultras. Both have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment. (AFP)
Preliminary investigation revealed that the two cops sustained injuries in the grenade attack by the ultras. Both have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment. (AFP)
others

Two cops injured in Sopore grenade attack

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Two policemen were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 42 more people tested positive. (ANI)
In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 42 more people tested positive. (ANI)
others

Kashmir sees 81% of J&K’s Covid cases in March so far

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Eighty-one percent of the total Covid-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir in the month of March so far have been reported in Kashmir valley, official data shows
READ FULL STORY
Close
By breaking the dusty mould and ideating differently to provide an embalming touch, an officer of any department can make a mark in his or her own sphere. (Representative Photo/HT File)
By breaking the dusty mould and ideating differently to provide an embalming touch, an officer of any department can make a mark in his or her own sphere. (Representative Photo/HT File)
others

Random forays: Innovative young officers can change the country

By Vivek Atray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Every official, at whatever level or vertical he is operating, can certainly infuse a certain amount of energy in his team by taking command and being a forthright communicator with a no-nonsense yet caring approach
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP