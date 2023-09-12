Kaushambi police arrested four notorious looters following an encounter in Charwa area early on Tuesday morning. Two of them received bullet injuries in their legs in cross firing with police teams. They were involved in looting a jeweller, police officials claimed. Kaushambi police crack loot case, arrest 4 (Pic for representation)

SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said jeweller Anup Kumar Soni, a resident of Samaspur area, had gone to Ramdayalpur to deliver ornaments on September 8. Three motorcycle-borne miscreants waylaid him near Kaju village. They looted ₹11,000 cash, 300 grams of silver, 10 grams of gold and mobile phone from him at gunpoint.

An FIR was lodged against unidentified looters on complaint of the jeweller. Charwa police along with SOG teams were roped in to identify and arrest the looters. Using footages of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime spot police identified the looters and their vehicle.

On Tuesday morning, SOG in charge Siddarth Singh received a tip off about the looters distributing the looted cash and valuables at Gungwa Bagh. SOG team and Charwa police surrounded the orchard and asked the looters to surrender. However, they opened fire on police teams. Policemen also fired shots in retaliation resulting in bullet injuries to one of the looter Vijay Kumar Soni in his right arm and other looter Asish Nishad was hit in the leg.

During the search operation two of their aides identified as Rahul Pasi and Suraj Pasi were also nabbed from the orchard. Looted ornaments, cash ₹2410, 13 mobile phones, a .32 bore pistol, a single shot firearm, some ammunition was recovered from them.

SP said that the arrested looter Vijay had six cases, Ashish had two and Rahul had one case registered against them. The injured miscreants have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, he added.

