Keep farmers’ stir above politics, SAD tells Rajewal

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday asked farm leader Balbir Singh Rajewal to keep the ‘Kisan Andolan’ (Farmers’ stir) above politics. The party also reiterated its request to him to take action against hooligans (in the garb of farmers), who had targeted Akali workers proceeding to Delhi to participate in its march to Parliament last week (on September 17).

Addressing a press conference, senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, said it was unfortunate that even after admitting that some wrong elements wanted to defame the Kisan Sangharsh, Rajewal had neither asked for an apology from those guilty nor subjected them to the process of law.

Akali leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal also took objected to Rajewal’s statement that only SAD legislators and MPs should have gone to protest in Delhi.

“We fail to understand what is his objection to a protest by thousands of people. Previously too, thousands of farmers had marched to Parliament, sending out a message of unity and strength, that attracted worldwide attention,” he asked.

Asserting that the SAD held Rajewal in high esteem, the SAD leaders said, “He, however, should not lower his dignity by making political statements. We are ready to debate political issues separately. Farmers’ forum is not to be used for the same.”

They added that the speeches made by former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal in Parliament were a matter of public record, and that she was the lone minister to resign from the ministry in support of the farming community.

The SAD leaders also made it clear that the protest organised by it on September 17 was aimed at strengthening the Kisan Andolan and said Rajewal should have appreciated the step, instead of opposing it.