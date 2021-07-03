Kejriwal reviews measures to augment power supply in Capital

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday convened a review meeting with officials of the electricity department and power distribution companies and directed them to identify areas that need new transformers to augment electricity supply, the CM’s office said in a statement.

“Had a review meeting with the officials of the electricity department and power distribution companies today. Discussed in detail the current status of power supply in Delhi amidst the peak demand for electricity in the capital,” Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

Power minister Satyendar Jain, additional chief secretary Satya Gopal, CEOs of all power distribution companies, and officials of the power department were present in the meeting.

The national capital recorded a peak power demand of 7,323 mega watts (MW) – the highest in two years -- on Friday, with officials saying that they managed to meet the demand “without any constraints”. The highest peak power demand ever in the Capital was 7,409 MW, recorded on July 2, 2019.

A government spokesperson said that the CM also asked department officials to insulate or make high-tension wires underground for the safety of people. In the next year, the Delhi government is preparing to meet peak power demand of over 8,500 MW, he added.

“Every year, Delhi goes through an average 4-5% rise in demand for electricity due to increase in consumption because of new customers and increased prosperity. We have successfully been able to meet the growing demand until now and are supplying 24x7 power to all the residents of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

“The discoms that are facing issues in fixing transformers in certain areas due to lack of space shall intimate the government about the locations. The government shall assist them in fixing transformers in those areas. The overhead cables shall be either made underground or insulated,” he added.