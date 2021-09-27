Home / Cities / Others / Kerala government launches welfare fund and pension for techies
Kerala government launches welfare fund and pension for techies

By Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:21 AM IST

The Kerala government has launched a welfare fund and pension for employees in the field of IT and information technology-enabled services (ITeS) in the State.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said women workers would be given a financial aid of 15,000 during pregnancy and 10,000 at the time of their marriage. He said over 1.5 lakh employees would benefit from this assistance.

“Started welfare fund for IT & ITeS workers that ensures a pension of 3,000. Women workers will be given a financial aid of 15,000 during pregnancy and 10,000 for marriages. Beneficiaries will get 15,000 for medical treatment. Over 1.5 lakh employees will be benefited,” Vijayan tweeted today.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said an employee who pays dividend for 10 consecutive years would get the pension after the age of 60.

“Those unable to work for two years due to any physical disability are also eligible for the pension. The pension is 3,000. It will be increased by 50 every year,” he said.

Vijayan said the government aims to increase IT hardware production in the State to 10,000 crore from the present 2,500 crore.

