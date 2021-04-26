Kerala govt plans more curbs as state reports over 28k cases

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala reported 28,469 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday with a high test positivity rate of 22.46% and 30 deaths, according to the health department, and a worried state government is planning to impose more restrictions to curb the infections.

After the all-party meeting on Monday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will announce more restrictions, a government spokesman said.

The state has been enforcing lockdown-like curbs in the last two days, suspending all activities other than essential services. Vijayan had said on Saturday that the situation was critical and the state was sitting atop a live volcano.

According to the state health ministry data, after 1,26,773 samples were tested in last 24 hours, 28,469 were tested positive. Three districts reported more than 3000 cases -- Ernakulam topped with 4468 cases, Kozhikode recorded 3988 cases and Malappuram 3123. For the first time, the active caseload crossed 200,000 mark, overstretching health system at many places; the active cases stood at 2,18,893. With 30 fatalities, death toll went up to 5110.

A close look at the statistics shows cases are mounting rapidly and transmission is taking place quickly. The number of intensive care unit patients is also on the rise --- on Sunday the state has 1400 critically ill patients with 420 requiring ventilator support.

Experts said the state may touch a daily caseload of 50,000 overwhelming hospitals. “We have to channelise all our resources to contain infections and accelerate vaccination. We need drastic measures. Going by the present rate, cases may surge by next week,” said medical expert Dr Sreejtith N Kumar.

Many hospitals now admit only serious patients and many have turned exclusive Covid hospitals. The government has asked all private hospitals to reserve 25% beds for Covid patients.

As of now the state is oxygen surplus and catering to neighbouring states, officials said.

“Now the state is using 79 tonne oxygen daily and supplying 74 tonne to Tamil Nadu and 30 tonne to Karnataka. There is demand from many other states, including Delhi, and we have raised the capacity,” said R Venugopal, nodal officer for medical oxygen supply. He said the state’s present production is 204 tonne and all hospitals have been strictly told to maintain their oxygen storage system properly.