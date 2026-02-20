Alappuzha , Two robotic elephants developed by the Voices for Asian Elephants Society, a non-profit organisation, were unveiled at temples in this district, members of the group said on Friday. Kerala: Robotic elephants unveiled at two temples as alternative to live tuskers

A robotic elephant named Neelamkulangara Vishnudasan was ceremonially unveiled at the Panavally Neelamkulangara Sree Narayana Vilasam Sree Maha Vishnu Temple on Thursday, according to a release.

On the same day, another robotic elephant, Omkareswaram Rama Senapathy, was unveiled at the Omkareswaram Sree Rama Subrahmanya Temple in Cherthala.

"Both elephants entered their temples amid traditional music, rituals, and vibrant celebrations, preserving sacred pageantry and Kerala's rich culture. This initiative offers a humane and culturally sensitive alternative to live captive elephants," it said.

Members of the organisation said robotic elephants enable temples to uphold age-old traditions while eliminating the suffering, stress, and public safety risks often associated with parading live elephants.

"Young elephants in the prime of their lives are dying-at an age when, in the wild, they would be mating, leading, and strengthening their family bonds," said Sangita Iyer, Founder and Managing Director of the Voices for Asian Elephants Society.

"The recent stampede involving Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, along with the tragic death of a mahout in a separate incident, underscores the urgent need for meaningful reform," Iyer added.

Standing 10 feet tall and weighing around 500 kilograms, the robotic elephants are crafted from fibre and rubber to create a lifelike appearance.

Their eyes, ears, trunk, and tail move electronically, and they can safely carry up to four people during rituals and processions, delivering grandeur without causing harm, it further said.

Designed by Four He-Arts Creations in Chalakudy under artist Prasanth Prakash, the two installations are the third and fourth robotic elephants commissioned by the society, members added.

