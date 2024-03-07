Kezoltsa dispute: SAPO directs Mao citizens to leave Angami jurisdiction

The southern Angamis of Nagaland under the aegis of Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) has on Wednesday asked the Maos of Manipur to return to their own native villages according to customary norm. The issue is about ownership of ancestral and traditional land in Kezoltsa forest. (Representative file photo)

The development comes in wake of an ongoing decades-old dispute between different Naga tribes of traditional ownership of a forest land along Dzukou valley which stretches across Nagaland and Manipur states.

“The Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) is compelled to direct the Mao citizens residing within Angami jurisdiction to return to their respective native villages as per customary norm, since the Mao Council had totally failed to vacate and withdraw the Manipur Security Forces which was established at the disputed Kezoltsa, at their behest, with ulterior motive,” a statement from SAPO said.

The statement, issue by SAPO president Tepul Hopovi and general secretary Swelul Pucho stated the action is necessitated to de-escalate pent up tensions, prevent untoward incidents and for safety and protection of Mao citizens living under the Angami jurisdiction.

The issue is about ownership of ancestral and traditional land in Kezoltsa forest which lies across the Nagaland-Manipur political state boundary, which was drawn without the consent of the locals — living in the southern Angami villages of Nagaland under the banner of SAPO, the neighbouring Mao Naga villages of Manipur under Mao Council, and Maram Naga villages of Manipur under Maram Khullen.

The issue has been a bone of contention between the three communities for several years.

However, in recent years, while the dispute was being tried in traditional customary court, Mao Council reportedly allowed the Manipur government to construct a road, install a security station, carry out electrification and jungle-clearing activities in the disputed area, leading to protests.

The traditional court of the Tenyimi People’s Organisation (TPO), an umbrella body of 10 Naga tribes that share a common kinship including the conflicting Angami, Mao and Maram tribes, delivered a verdict last year but both the SAPO and Maos under Mao Council rejected it which led to tensions between the conflicting communities.

Subsequently, taking note of the situation, the Angami Public Organisation (APO), the parent body of SAPO, approached all three parties and obtained their consent through several rounds of talks to resolve the dispute amicably.

The APO maintained that while it exercised the best of its wisdom and influence on SAPO to refrain from taking any extreme measures against the Mao people, it observed that the Mao people appear to be taking the advantage of the goodwill and spirit of brotherhood shown to them.

On January 20, the APO issued an ultimatum to Mao Council to take full responsibility to withdraw Manipur police and all its security apparatus stationed at the disputed area on or before February 20 to enable the TPO and APO leaders to go and oversee the complete range of dispute and scope of pronouncing an agreeable and honourable solution.

It had cautioned that in the event of failure to comply with the Mao Council, the APO shall support any action taken by SAPO.

Subsequently, on February 1, Mao Council (MC) wrote to chief minister N Biren Singh requesting to issue necessary order for withdrawal of the Manipur security forces and security apparatus stationed in the disputed area.

On February 10, the MC wrote to APO informing that it had met the CM who stated to have assured to look into the matter.

However, in view of the failure of withdrawal of the Manipur police forces even after expiry of the APO ultimatum, the latter had reaffirmed its decision to support any action taken by SAPO.

The matter was also raised in the recently concluded Nagaland assembly by Southern Angami MLA Kevipodi Sophie.

Deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton had assured to protect the traditional land of the people while calling for an amicable resolution of the dispute through the concerned tribal bodies.