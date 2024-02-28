Nagaland deputy CM assures to protect traditional land amid tribal communities dispute

Calling for a truce in ownership dispute between three Nagaland tribal communities, the state government has assured to protect the traditional land of people. The issue is a by-product of arbitrary drawing of political boundaries by the British during the colonial era. (Yanthungo Patton | Facebook)

There is an ongoing conflict between three Naga and Manipur communities over Kezoltsa forest along the scenic Dzukou valley which stretches across Nagaland and Manipur states.

Nagaland deputy chief minister in-charge of home and border affairs, Yanthungo Patton was speaking in the state assembly in response to concerns raised over the dispute between the Southern Angami community of Nagaland and the Maram and Mao communities of neighbouring Manipur.

While acknowledging the existing ancestral land-ownership dispute and competing claims between the Southern Angami villages of Nagaland under the banner of Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) and the neighbouring Mao villages of Manipur under the banner of Council, the deputy CM said the matter is complicated by the political boundary of Nagaland-Manipur which cuts across from a stream between Mao and Khuzama villages through the Southern part of Dzukou valley which joins Tepuiki (Barak River) and down to Halflong (Assam) on the West.

The issue is a by-product of arbitrary drawing of political boundaries by the British during the colonial era which divided various Naga communities and their ancestral lands.

Expressing concern over the dispute, Patton underscored that it is the desire of everyone to see the biodiversity-rich area remains unexploited.

Earlier on Tuesday, independent MLA from Southern Angami Kevipodi Sophie said the dispute which has persisted for several decades continues to remain a highly sensitive and contentious issue.

“Kezoltsa is a huge biodiversity resource and the virgin forest had been under the traditional ownership and protection of the Southern Angamis since time immemorial”, the MLA said.

He highlighted incidences of continued encroachments and developmental activities by the Manipur government allegedly under the patronage of Mao Council within the disputed area.

The MLA appealed for the state government’s intervention to determine the genuine landowners and acknowledge their traditional ownership which the civil societies have been making efforts to resolve the issue based on traditional and customary laws.

“Ensuring and acknowledging traditional ownership through facts and evidence, without ignoring arbitrary political boundaries will ensure peaceful coexistence between the neighbouring villages as well as the governments of the neighbouring states,” Sophie stated.

Dy CM Patton in his reply, affirmed that in the past, the ownership of neighbouring Naga villages is the traditional boundary, and stands above political boundaries which have been laid down without any consideration of traditional land boundaries.

He said the state government has also been taking up with Manipur government to take steps for ceasing all developmental activities and withdraw the Manipur security forces stationed at the disputed site in the interest of peace and to give the civil society organizations the chance to resolve the issue.

He also mentioned the suggestion that since the dispute is amongst Naga villages, the best approach would be for the villages to decide as per the initiative undertaken by the apex tribal body and that it was not advisable on the part of anyone else to interfere in an internal matter pertaining to Naga traditional land holding rights.

The deputy CM further said that recently, the Mao Council realising the seriousness of the issue and with an aim to aid in resolving the matter, made an appeal to the government of Manipur to issue necessary order for withdrawal of the Manipur security forces stationed in the disputed area and responding to the appeal, the district administration of Senapati district in Manipur had rescinded its prohibitory orders, so to enable smooth conduct of assessment by the disputing parties.

Assuring the state government’s full support for protection of traditional land, he expressed hope for resolution of the dispute through the concerned tribal bodies.