Nagaland governor seeks solution to Naga issue in spirit of ‘give and take’

KOHIMA: Nagaland governor La Ganesan on Monday urged stakeholders in the Naga peace process to overcome their differences and work out a final agreement in a spirit of “give and take”. Nagaland governor La Ganesan stressed that the Naga people can achieve the much-needed unity by remembering their shared and intertwined history (X/RajBhavanKohima)

“On behalf and for the sake of the people of Nagaland, I once again call upon all the stakeholders to overcome their differences and any other remaining obstacles, and to thrash out the final solution in a spirit of give and take,” the governor said in his customary address at the commencement of the assembly’s first session this year. The speech is prepared by the state government.

Ganesan said the state government remains mindful of the long-standing unresolved Naga political issue and will continue to give “the highest importance” towards a peaceful resolution. “We will take every possible step in furthering and strengthening the ongoing peace process, and in playing the role of active and constructive facilitator,” he said.

Recalling that the 60 lawmakers had come together to form an opposition-less government to facilitate an early solution to the Naga political issue, the governor said the government was ready to pave the way for a final solution that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive.

Touching upon the recent announcement made by the Centre to suspend the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border across several states including Nagaland, Ganesan said it has led to concern and anxiety among the Naga people, especially those staying in the border areas.

“In view of the Naga history, the close tribal and family bonds shared by people across the borders, and also the traditional ownership of land in many cases transcending international boundaries, we are seeking reconsideration of the decision by the central government, and for the continuance of the FMR. My government has further requested the central government to make appropriate regulations for the movement of people across the borders in consultation with the state government,” he said, expressing hope for an early and favourable response to its request.

On the proposed plan to create an autonomous Frontier Naga Territory for six eastern districts of the state by the Centre following the demand for a separate state by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization, the governor appreciated the initiatives being taken by the central government to redress the problems and grievances of the people of eastern Nagaland. “At this juncture, the need of the hour is Naga unity; and the Nagas can achieve the much-needed unity by remembering their shared and intertwined history, by respecting and caring for each other, and consciously nurturing the Naga brotherhood,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Suruhuto S Toiho Yeptho was elected unopposed as the assembly’s deputy speaker. Yeptho’s election comes days after speaker Shariingain Longkumer dismissed a disqualification petition against 7 NCP MLAs filed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.