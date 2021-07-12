KGMU Employees’ Council chief threatens to crawl for pay revision

LUCKNOW President of the KGMU Employees’ Council, Pradip Gangwar, has threatened to crawl from the office of the vice chancellor till the chief minister’s residence on August 17, if the long-pending demand to make salaries of KGMU staff at par with that of their SGPPGI counterparts was not met by July end.

“Keeping in view the pandemic situation and problems of patients, we are not going for any agitation at present. The decision to revise cadre of KGMU (non-clinical) employees was made in January 2021 and medical education minister had issued instructions. But till now, nothing has been done hence we are forced to demonstrate in such a manner,” said Gangwar.

As per the plan, Gangwar will crawl from KGMU V-C’s office, reach the residence of medical education minister and then move towards the CM’s residence. He wrote a letter declaring the agitation to the principal secretary medical education on Monday.

“Despite instructions from medical education minister Suresh Khanna in January to complete restructuring of posts by April, to give KGMU employees pay at par with SGPGIMS staff, the process has not been completed,” said Rajan Yadav, general secretary, KGMU Employees’ Council.