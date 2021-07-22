Khadakwasla close to full-up, water release from dam begins

PUNE Heavy rain in Pune district substantially upped the water levels of most reservoirs on Thursday. The four dams catering to Pune added over 2 TMC of water within 24 hours, with Khadakwasla stock surging to 88.52% of capacity, by Thursday afternoon.

By 10 pm, dam authorities had released 10,000 cusecs of water, which could be increased overnight, said officials. This is the first time this year water is being released from Khadakwasla, which has storage capacity of 1.9 TMC.

All four dams, Warasgaon, Temghar, Panshet and Khadakwasla, together are filled to 48.84 per cent of capacity, with 14.23 TMC water. Last year, during the same time, the four dams were filled to 32.28 per cent, with 9.70 TMC of water.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), between July 15 and July 21, Pune district has seen 11 per cent more than normal rainfall, which falls in the “normal” category. Whereas, districts like Satara, which have received 17 per cent less than normal rainfall, have also now come in the normal rainfall category.

After Pune district reported 53.50mm rainfall till Thursday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert. The ghat areas around Pune are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till July 25. Weather officials have alerted that water logging is likely in low-lying areas in the next few days.

Districts like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Nashik, Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Osmanabad, Jalna, Solapur have received a large excess of rainfall between July 15 and July 21.

Kolhapur, Parbhani, Washim and Dhule have received excess rainfall during this time.

Along with Pune district, Nanded, Latur, Hingoli, Yavatmal, Akola, Jalgaon, Aurangabad have received normal rainfall this week.

Districts which still have deficient rainfall are Nandurbar, Amravati, Chandrapur and Gondia. Bhandara, Nagpur and Wardha are districts with large deficiency of rainfall between July 15 and July 21.

Many areas reported flooding due to continuous rainfall in the last 24 hours. Traffic on many roads was shut as the flooding of roads occurred. In Kamshet, local authorities reported that due to flooding of bridges and roads, the main roads to 20 villages were closed. However, alternative roads were used to access these villages.