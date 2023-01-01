Home / Cities / Others / Kidnap bid on woman fails in Haryana; four arrested

Kidnap bid on woman fails in Haryana; four arrested

Published on Jan 01, 2023 12:37 PM IST

Police said that the incident occurred outside the Fit-7 gym in Model Town locality when the woman was leaving in her SUV during morning hours on Saturday

(Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Four persons, all friends, were arrested after their attempt to allegedly kidnap a woman outside a gym failed in Yamunanagar in Haryana, police said on Sunday.

Police said in an attempt to abduct the woman, the four men identified as Dinesh from Karnal and Vishal, Deepak and Sharad, all residents of Yamunanagar, waited for her and surrounded her SUV. At the same time, two of them entered the car.

Inspector Kamaljeet Singh, station house office (SHO), Yamunanagar (City) police station, said that one of the woman’s acquaintances witnessed the scene and called for help.

He said the abductors tried to flee the scene after their failed attempt but one of them was caught by the public.

“Police teams were formed to nab the rest, who were held later in the day. Prima facie the motive was to abduct and rob the woman, for which a conspiracy was hatched five days ago by them,” the cop added.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 365, 379B and 511 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the woman. The accused will be presented before a court today, said the SHO.

Sunday, January 01, 2023
