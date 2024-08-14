Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior resident doctors protest in Chhattisgarh

Nearly 1,500 junior resident doctors in Chhattisgarh boycotted elective services and staged protests on Wednesday at government medical colleges and hospitals over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee medical professional in Kolkata. Doctors and medical students hold posters as they protest against the alleged rape and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College. (ANI Photo)

The protests, which lasted from 8am to 2pm, impacted out-patient departments, operation theatres, and ward services. However, emergency services remained unaffected.

Dr Dharmendra Kumar Singh, president of the Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA), said over 300 junior resident doctors joined the protest in Raipur, while similar protests were held at other hospitals across the state, involving another 1,000 doctors.

The protesting medical professionals demanded a transparent and unbiased investigation into the Kolkata incident and strict punishment for the culprit. They also called for adequate safety measures, including CCTV cameras and security guards, at all healthcare institutes.

Elective procedures, which are non-emergency surgeries, were postponed due to the protest. An elective procedure is one that can be scheduled in advance because it does not involve a medical emergency that is life-threatening.

Condemning the incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Singh said a transparent and unbiased investigation should be conducted into the tragic incident and the culprit must be punished at the earliest.

“Adequate safety measures, such as the installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of security guards, should be ensured at all healthcare institutes,” he said, voicing concerns of other medicos.