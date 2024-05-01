 Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Hearing to continue on Wednesday - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Hearing to continue on Wednesday

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
May 01, 2024 06:36 AM IST

The matter is being heard by justice Mayank Kumar Jain on applications (under Order 7 Rule 11 civil procedure code ( CPC ) moved by the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of 18 consolidated suits.

Hearing on the Krishna Janmabhoomi- Shahi Eidgah title dispute in Mathura will continue in the Allahabad high court on Wednesday.

A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura (KK Arora/ANI)
A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura (KK Arora/ANI)

The matter is being heard by justice Mayank Kumar Jain on applications (under Order 7 Rule 11 civil procedure code ( CPC ) moved by the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of 18 consolidated suits .

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On Tuesday, counsel appearing on behalf of the Hindu side, in reply to the arguments raised from the Muslim side, submitted that the suit was maintainable and the plea regarding non-maintainability could only be decided after leading evidences.

It was further submitted that provisions of Places of Worship Act 1991 would not apply here.

Advocate Rahul Sahai appearing for the plaintiff in one of the suits submitted that religious character had not been defined in the 1991 Act. The religious character of place/structure could only be decided by evidence, which could only be decided by the civil court .He also placed a judgment passed in the Gyanvapi case which had held that religious character could only be decided by a civil court.

It was further submitted that provisions of Waqf Act would not apply as the property in dispute was not waqf property . The property in question was a temple and after taking forceful possession of the same namaz was being offered there but in this way the character of land could not be changed. It was further submitted that as the property in question was not waqf property, this court had jurisdiction to hear the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Hearing to continue on Wednesday
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On