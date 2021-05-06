Kurukshetra govt hospital denies admission to Covid patients

Hours after the authorities of Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Government Hospital in Kurukshetra installed a notice denying admission to Covid-19 patients, the notice was removed and the hospital made alternate arrangements.

The district administration swung into action after photos of the notice were widely shared on the social media.

BJP’s Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha convened an emergency meeting with the deputy commissioner and officials of the health department and the notice was removed.

Later, Sudha said directions have been issued to admit patients coming to the hospital and action will be taken against officials behind this act.

On whether the hospital can deny treatment to people, Haryana health minister Anil Vij said, “This is wrong. And we will take action against those at fault.”

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Sharandeep Kaur Barar said they could have made alternate arrangements instead of denying treatment to Covid patients.

As per a letter being circulated on the social media, the Kurukshetra chief medical officer has written to the medical superintendent of the LNJP Hospital stating that “all beds in Covid isolation ward of the hospital are occupied and if any patient admitted in the emergency ward is found to be infected, they should not be admitted in the hospital and should make arrangements to isolate new patients at their home or shift them somewhere else”.

Also, the district administration has set up a three-member panel to ensure all patients get admission and treatment in Covid hospital.

The deputy commissioner said people facing problems to admit patients can dial helpline 1950 for admission at Covid hospitals.

Later in the evening, government issued the transfer and posting orders of seven senior officers of health department including Kurukshetra civil surgeon Sukhbir Singh and Sant Lal Verma has been appointed as civil surgeon Kurukshetra.