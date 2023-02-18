KVT decked up for Maha Shivratri; mgmt focuses on hassle-free security

With expected footfall of over 10 lakh on the day of Maha Shivratri on Saturday, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has not only been decked up with marigold flowers, but the management has also made arrangements to ensure that it does not take more than 20 minutes for the devotees to complete the darshan.

“This year on Maha Shivratri, we have made elaborate but hassle-free security arrangements for the devotees who can complete the darshan in just 20 minutes,” said Sunil Verma, CEO Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Verma said the temple management has also installed big LED televisions on the premises of the temple. Besides, he said other arrangements including drinking water facilities and wheelchairs will be available to the devotees apart from other amenities.

District administration and police commissionerate, Varanasi have also made elaborate security arrangements in the district for smooth vehicular movement.

“Security has been upped in temples, mosques and on the ghats in Varanasi ahead of Maha Shivratri festival and guidelines have been issued for the celebration,” said Santosh Kumar Singh, ACP, Varanasi, UP.