Labourer trapped as under-construction roof collapses in Gorakhpur

Updated on Sep 22, 2022 12:55 AM IST

Rescue operations in progress at the site in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

A day after the state government issued an order to survey Waqf properties, an under-construction building of Islamia College of Commerce collapsed, in Gorakhpur, on Wednesday night, trapping three labourers under the debris.

Two of them were rescued while efforts were on to rescue the third labourer. The injured were sent to the district hospital where their condition was stated to be serious.

Soon after the incident divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar Ng and police officials along with NDRF personnel rushed to the spot and started rescue operations but the rescue team faced difficulty reaching the site due to poor light and narrow approach road to the college.

The construction of the roof was in progress when it suddenly collapsed. No casualty had been reported till late in the night.

