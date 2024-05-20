Lack of civic amenities: Upset Kaushambi locals threaten to boycott polling

A section of locals upset over poor amenities in their villages threatened to boycott polling in Kaushambi district on Monday. However, following intervention of district officials and assurances to get their problems resolved on priority, the locals then exercised their right to franchise. Locals staging a protest and threatening to boycott voting at Bairiha located in Dehdani Rajendra Nagar ward number 16 of Nagar Palika Parishad, Bharwari, in Kaushambi on Monday. (HT Photo)

In Dharampur village of Kaushambi development block, voting remained affected in the morning but later, district officers managed to convince voters to exercise their franchise. However, enthusiasm still seemed to be lacking.

Locals complained that the road from Kaneli to Dharampur and Bhakanda is full of potholes. Due to this, residents of half a dozen villages of the area, including Dharampur, Bhakanda, Dadi and Bargadi have been facing problems for the past two years.

Last year in December, the locals had protested in Kaneli for several days. After this, PWD officials reached the spot and started filling up the potholes while giving assurance to get the road constructed. People ended their protest on this assurance. After filling the potholes for some distance, the departmental officials then left and never got the road constructed, the villagers alleged.

Angered by this, the villagers threatened to boycott voting in the Lok Sabha elections. District election officer Rajesh Kumar Rai reached the spot and convinced the voters to vote. After this, the village head and Kotedar were called and instructed to start the voting process. In the voting that started on his instructions, 305 votes got cast till 3 pm against more than 1,200 voters in the area.

Likewise, voters of Bairiha located in Dehdani Rajendra Nagar ward number 16 of Nagar Palika Parishad, Bharwari, also threatened to boycott voting on Monday.

Due to this, only two votes were cast till 10 am. When the district officials got the information, many officers including the ADM reached the spot. After hearing the problem, the ADM assured to resolve it. Voting could begin at the Bairiha booth after a delay of about four hours.

There were 399 voters in Bairiha of Nagar Palika parishad, Bharwari. Hundreds of people boycotted the voting on Monday upset over the poor condition of drains, roads, water and electricity supply.

ADM Prabuddh Singh, ADM Arun Kumar Gond, SDM-Chail Yogesh Kumar Gond, Naib Tehsildar Chail Saurabh Singh and Municipality EO Ram Singh reached the spot. The villagers alleged that MP Vinod Sonkar did not get any work done in their ward.

They claimed that Nagar Palika Parishad president Kavita Pasi also did not pay attention to their problems. ADM Arun Kumar Gond asked the people of the ward to submit their grievances in writing. The people of the ward submitted a memorandum highlighting nine separate problems regarding streetlights, roads, drainage. Following this, people of the ward agreed and voting could start after 11am.