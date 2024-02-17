Lawyers have a very vital role in nation-building: CJI

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday said that young law students must instill a sense of purpose, curiosity and commitment to excellence, thereby enriching the fabric of the legal profession and advancing the cause of justice in the society. He also said that the legal profession is interconnected with the outlook of the legal education and the shape as well as status of legal education determines the character of the legal profession. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud addresses a gathering during the inauguration of Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, in Prayagraj on Friday. (Anand Prashad/ANI)

Justice Chandrachud was speaking as the chief guest at a function organised to inaugurate the Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj and the maiden session of the university’s five-year BA-LLB course at AMA convention centre.

Addressing an illustrious gathering, Justice Chandrachud said that it is legal education that paves the way in which direction the legal profession will move.

He highlighted that since the Indian independence movement to the constitution making process and the contemporary Indian politics, the lawyers have significantly contributed to nation-building. He said that while we as lawyers feel that our role is to wear our band and black coats and get an injunction, stay or bail for our clients, and these are important in themselves as they do justice to the immediate cause at hand, but there is a wider process of nation-building in which the lawyers have a very vital role.

“Lawyers play a crucial and multifaceted role in society contributing to the functioning of legal systems and promoting justice. They represent individuals and entities ensuring that their rights are protected. This includes criminal defence, civil litigation and advocacy for various legal issues,” he said.

He urged that Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj impart education in Hindi, design and update courses in accordance with the changing scenario and needs of the time as well as do its bit in uplifting legal education in the region.

Justice Arun Bhansali, chief justice of Allahabad High Court and Chancellor of Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University-Prayagraj, said that the present system of education is mostly impressing on the utilitarian facet only leaving the moral facet to insignificance.

“Unfortunately, the quality of leadership is not inculcated in our education system, and which is one of the main crises we are facing in our approach to legal occupation. Mere reasoning ability does not meet the demands of education as character and moral development are imperative necessities. It is our responsibility to train the prospective students of law and usher them towards national building which is a core aims of education,” he said.

Justice Manoj Mishra of Supreme Court, who is visitor of Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University-Prayagraj, said the demand for a national law university in Prayagraj was a long-standing one of the students. While land for the university campus has been made available, the construction of the campus had got delayed resulting in the university having to start functioning from place secured in another institution. He expressed hope that with U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s support, the campus too would become ready soon. He promised to keep a watchful eye on the university in his capacity as its visitor.

Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra also addressed the gathering. Prof Usha Tandon, vice-Chancellor of Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj, welcomed the dignitaries.

The dignitaries present included a number of judges of the Supreme Court, including Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chhattisgarh High Court chief justice Ramesh Sinha, Bombay High Court chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, besides many sitting judges of the Allahabad high court and its Lucknow Bench, retired judges of Supreme Court of India and retired chief justices of Allahabad high court and other high courts. Uttar Pradesh advocate general Ajay Mishra was also present.