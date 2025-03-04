LDA to move NCLAT against Ansal bankruptcy plea, file FIR

In a major move against Ansal API to save the interest of homebuyers, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Monday decided to lodge an FIR against the developer and move the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against its bankruptcy application in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Development authority vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar met chief minister Yogi Adityanath and apprised him of the Ansal API’s bankruptcy application. Housing Board commissioner Balkar Singh was also present. LDA VC Prathamesh Kumar (centre), chief town planner KK Gautam (right), and LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma (left) briefing media persons in Lucknow on Monday (HT)

“The LDA will lodge an FIR against Ansal API. Its draft is being prepared. In addition to this, we will also move NCLAT to challenge the developer’s bankruptcy application in the NCLT,” Prathamesh Kumar told the media on Monday evening.

“We met the chief minister today (Monday) and apprised him of the issue,” Kumar added.

“If any LDA official is found involved in the case, action will be taken against him,” Kumar said.

“A complete report on the issue, including action taken by LDA against Ansal API, will be prepared and submitted to the state government within a week,” the LDA vice chairman said.

“Earlier, the U.P. RERA had also issued a recovery challan (RC) against Ansal API,” he added.

Assuring homebuyers all help, the LDA vice chairman said a forum consisting of residents and plot owners of the Ansal API will be formed.

“All aggrieved persons will also be able to file separate FIRs against the developer. The state government has issued necessary instructions to the police in this regard,” Kumar said.

He added the LDA’s dues of around ₹400 crore are pending on Ansal API.

The LDA VC also said the developer had illegally sold some land in the Ansal API project in Sushant Golf City that was mortgaged with the development authority.

LDA exploring option of

developing pending project

“We are also exploring the possibility to develop the remaining project (Ansal API). We will put this point before NCLAT or any other forum where the case will be contested,” LDA VC said.

U.P. RERA likely to be a party

in LDA’s suit in NCLAT

The U.P. RERA (Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority) is most likely to become a party in the case which the LDA will file in the NCLAT against Ansal API.

Ansal Residents’ Association

welcomes LDA’s action

The Ansal Residents’ Association has welcomed the LDA’s action.

“Now, we are hopeful to get justice. We are happy that the state government and the LDA are being proactive in safeguarding our interest,” said Gagan Tandon, plot owner in the Ansal API.

BJP MLA meets homebuyers

BJP MLA from Sarojinagar Rajeshwar Singh, who had met residents of the Ansal API earlier in the day, also welcomed the LDA’s decision.

Earlier in the day, Singh held a meeting with homebuyers of Ansal API in Sushant Golf City to address their issue.

Singh assured investors that along with the state government, he was there to safeguard their interest.

Earlier, Singh also met the CM and apprised him of the issue.