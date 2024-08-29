Leachate leak from Bandhwari, allege activists; MCG disagrees

Gurugram: Environmentalists in Gurugram have raised concerns about toxic leachate allegedly leaking from the Bandhwari landfill, located at the foothills of the Aravallis. According to the residents of nearby Bandhwari village, the leachate has been slowly making its way toward the village, and is now reportedly touching the boundaries and spilling onto the main road. Despite these allegations, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has denied that the water in question is leachate, claiming that it is rainwater seeping out of the landfill. Leachate has spread on the Gurugram-Faridabad road near the Bandhwari landfill in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar refuted the allegations stating, “The muddy and black water observed is not leachate but rainwater that has seeped out of the mixed garbage lying on the roadside. We have implemented sufficient measures to manage the leachate, and there is no way it could overflow onto the roads or outside the landfill.” He assured that the MCG is actively monitoring the situation to prevent any environmental hazards from the landfill.

Bangar said they have already constructed leachate drains on all four sides of the Bandhwari plant and a liner has been laid on the ground level so that leachate surplus does not flow out of the plant. These drains, prevent the spread of leachate and limit its percolation into the surrounding environment.

But environmentalists remain unconvinced. Vaishali Rana, a Gurugram-based environmental activist, expressed her concerns saying, “Leachate, leachate everywhere... not a single blade of grass or patch of soil has been left clean. The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) isn’t bothering to come and collect samples.” Rana further highlighted the deteriorating condition of a waterhole behind the landfill, which spans at least three acres and was once a vital water source for local wildlife. “Now, it is filled with mixed municipal waste, and the forest department is negligent,” she added, criticising the lack of action from the authorities.

Sanjay Hasrana, a resident of Bandhwari, alleged, “Leachate overflows every monsoon and this is not the first time we’ve faced this issue. Despite repeated complaints, nothing substantial has been done to prevent it.”

The Bandhwari landfill has long been a contentious issue in Gurugram, with residents and environmentalists repeatedly raising concerns about its impact on the local ecosystem. The recent allegations have only intensified the ongoing debate over the management of waste and environmental protection in the area. As the controversy continues, residents are calling for more transparency and immediate intervention from environmental agencies to address the potential threat posed by the landfill.

The MCG’s denial of the leachate claims and the environmentalists’ insistence on the need for further investigation highlight the growing tension between civic authorities and concerned citizens over the handling of waste and environmental safety in Gurugram.