Learn while you play: Ludhiana’s govt schools to get educational parks

To help students develop mathematical reasoning and a scientific outlook, the state government has asked all government schools in the district to set up educational parks where concepts will be illustrated with two and three-dimensional models.

The government primary and middle schools have received a grant of ₹10,000 for the purpose while high and senior secondary schools have got ₹15,000. In all, the district has received a grant of ₹1.12 crore from the Centre under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for the purpose. The funds have been transferred to the accounts of the schools concerned.

As per instructions, school authorities can design these parks in accordance with the space available on their campus. They can take the help of the arts and crafts teachers for this. If there is shortage of space for a park, authorities can set up the models in any of the rooms in the school.

Information regarding all the two and three-dimensional models will be displayed in English and Punjabi.

The school authorities can also get students to share their ideas to develop these parks. “Educational parks have a great academic significance and can inspire students, particularly in subjects such as Science, Maths and Social Studies. Hundreds of educational parks have already come up in Ludhiana government schools. The heads and teachers worked tirelessly to set up these parks which not just beautify the campus but also provide smart learning aids,” said Lakhvir Singh, district education officer, secondary, Ludhiana.

GSSS Shahpur principal Davinder Singh Chhina said, “Educational parks have added new dimensions to the education system. Our school has a science and maths park which has models of pulleys, universe, sound, solar cooker, atomic models etc. Students find such things interesting and get eager to learn more. Even visitors are awestruck by these parks.”