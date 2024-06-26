Leopard kills 10 cattle in Gurugram; seen on cam

Gurugram:Two leopards allegedly killed 10 cattle and attacked other domestic animals in the early hours of Tuesday, triggering panic in Tikli village of Badshahpur. The CCTV footage which clearly shows movement of two leopards was widely shared by locals on social media platforms. A leopard seen on CCTV footage near Tikli village of Badshahpur. (HT PHOTO.)

The leopards can be seen jumping off the boundary wall and entering one of the houses and returning after attacking cattle, particularly in the local stables where they have reportedly killed five cows.

This attack is the latest in a series of similar incidents in the region around the Aravalli hills, where several leopards have been sighted earlier. The regular sightings of leopards have led to fear among the villagers, prompting them to approach the wildlife department for help.

Rajesh Chahal, Wildlife Inspector, Gurugram said that they received a call from the village sarpanch on Tuesday and a team was sent to the spot. “Many cattle were found injured and bleeding. We scanned CCTV footage from different areas and two leopards were seen in different footages. We have issued an advisory on Tuesday to ensure the safety of the villagers,” he said.

Wildlife officials have decided to fence the area around the cattle yard and install nets for the safety of the animals. “We have also advised villagers not to step out alone in the dark and to move in groups in case of an emergency,” Chahal said.

Brahmdev (who goes by his first name), the village sarpanch, said that they had spotted leopards more than 50 times in the last 10 days. “We have requested the wildlife department to lay a trap so that they can be released in their natural habitat. Due to acute water shortage, they are venturing into villages and hunting cattle. The management of the stables has been instructed to strengthen the fencing and we have deployed a group of five people to sit inside at night,” he said.

In response to the attacks, villagers have issued an advisory asking people not to venture out after sunset, especially young children, and to carry sticks with them at all times. They have also been advised to avoid the Aravalli foothills bordering the village.

It is believed that due to excessive heat and dry watering holes, leopards are straying into foothill villages like Tikli in search of food. Once they manage to prey on cattle, they find it an easy food source and return. The villagers have been reassured by wildlife authorities that the leopards will be caught soon and have been advised not to engage with or harm the animals.

“We are terrified to let our children play outside,” said Mahesh Yadav a local resident. “We need immediate action from the authorities to capture them.”

The Gurugram wildlife department said it has laid around 300 feet of pipelines to supply water to wild animals, including leopards, jackals, foxes and porcupines in the Aravallis near Khod village, Sohna, to curb man-animal conflict and reduce the impact of the harsh summer on the animals.