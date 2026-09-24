Delhi LG audits safety checks of parks after 17-year-old gang-raped near Kalkaji

Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed a comprehensive safety audit of all parks in Delhi within a week, days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji temple, officials said.

Police personnel are seen deployed outside Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) as security is stepped up amid concerns over women’s safety in and around the college area. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

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Sandhu issued the directions during a meeting with MCD commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, Delhi Police commissioner Anurag Kumar, and vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), N Saravana Kumar, asking the agencies to review lighting, security arrangements, cleanliness and patrolling at parks across the capital.

“... directed a comprehensive safety audit of all Delhi parks within one week, with emphasis on adequate lighting, security, regular patrolling and cleanliness,” Sandhu posted on X.

Also Read | Delhi park gang-rape accused was seen harassing couples before, carrying knife

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{{^usCountry}} The Delhi Police has been directed to strengthen beat patrolling around parks, including deployment of women personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi Police has been directed to strengthen beat patrolling around parks, including deployment of women personnel. {{/usCountry}}

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Special commissioner of police (law and order) Devesh Srivastava said 18 additional women constables have been sanctioned and posted to the women police station in north district. All-women patrolling squads, operating on pink scooters, are also conducting intensive patrols in vulnerable areas, Srivastava said.

Delhi Police said it has intensified area-domination and search operations across parks and other vulnerable public spaces in the Central Range.

The DDA, which manages Aastha Kunj park, said it would begin the audit from Thursday and implement interim measures. “Security personnel and field staff have been directed to maintain heightened vigilance, particularly during evening and night hours. Based on risk assessment, additional security personnel will be deployed at vulnerable entry points and poorly lit locations,” a DDA official said.

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Also Read | Hours after 17th birthday, Delhi teen gang-raped in park near Kalkaji temple

The authority said parks with multiple gates would introduce controlled entry after sunset by restricting access through selected gates before closing time. It will also assess dark spots and install additional lights and floodlights wherever required. CCTV surveillance at main entry gates and vulnerable locations will be strengthened, while field inspections will monitor attendance and patrolling by security guards.