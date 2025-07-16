Two youths lost their lives and one sustained critical injuries in separate lightning strike incidents in the Prayagraj district during the past 24 hours. Lightning strike kills two in Prayagraj in 24 hrs

The first incident occurred in Bodha Ka Pura village, under the Karchhana police station area, on Monday afternoon. According to local residents, Afsar Ali (22) and Ankit Kotarya (19), both from Gausai-Ka-Pura village, were climbing a tree to collect leaves for their goats when a sudden thunderstorm rolled in. A lightning bolt struck the tree directly, knocking both young men to the ground.

Locals immediately called for help, and the duo was rushed to the nearest Community Health Centre by ambulance. However, Ankit Kotarya succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead upon arrival, confirmed Anoop Saroj, Station House Officer of Karchhana police station. Afsar Ali remains in critical condition under medical supervision, he added.

The second incident unfolded on Tuesday evening in Basahara Uphar village, under the Shankargarh police station. Anil Kumar Adivasi (23), a farm labourer and resident of the same village, was transplanting rice in a paddy field along with his sister-in-law and other workers when the weather suddenly took a turn. At around 4pm, heavy rain and strong winds swept through the area. Before the group could find shelter, lightning struck Anil, killing him instantly.

Fellow labourers and nearby villagers responded quickly. The village head, Rajkaran Singh Patel, alerted police and revenue officials, who arrived at the scene shortly afterward. Anil’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination.