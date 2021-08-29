Limit Janmashtami festivities to homes, don’t visit temples, say Delhi police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday urged people in Delhi to celebrate the Janmashtami festival on Monday in their houses and avoid gatherings at temples across the city to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“As per the DDMA’s guidelines that prohibit religious gatherings, temples such as ISKCON will remain shut for devotees and no outsiders will be permitted to visit them for Janmashtami celebrations. We urge people to celebrate the festival at their homes and not to gather at temples. Action as per law will be taken against those violating guidelines,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena.

The DCP said that they have also held talks with the management of the ISKCON temple in south Delhi’s East of Kailash which usually witnesses a huge gathering of devotees during Janmashtami.

“The gates of the temples will remain closed for outsiders and an adequate number of security personnel have been deployed for handling law and order and ensuring security of the famous religious establishment,” he said.

Similar security arrangements are also in place at other famous temples across the city, especially those visited by devotees during Janmashtami, senior police officers said.

While religious places were permitted to reopen in the city, no visitors were allowed in the premises, according to the last order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). “All social/political/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings and congregations” remains prohibited throughout Delhi till at least August 31.

The Delhi police announcement comes a day after the Union ministry of home affairs wrote to all states and Union Territories to remain cautious during the upcoming festive season.

In a letter to all chief secretaries on Saturday, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said, “State governments/UT administrations are further advised to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming [festive] season and if required, impose local restrictions with a view to curb such large gatherings.”

The letter succeeded the ministry’s order to extend all Covid-19 related containment measures until September 30, 2021.