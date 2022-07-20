Little rain but Ganga, Yamuna waters rising in Prayagraj
Farmers and Prayagraj citizens may continue to wait for the monsoon proper to hit the region but the water level in both the Ganga and the Yamuna has begun rising at an alarming rate. Boatmen and even the priests (pandas) active on the Sangam banks have already started shifting their belongings to higher ground as the water rises in the two rivers.
The rise in water level in both rivers is due to heavy rainfall in higher regions of the country and the tributaries feeding both Ganga and Yamuna with rain water. The latter is swelling because of the increased volume of water brought by rivers like Betwa, Chabal etc.
On the other hand, the district is reeling under extreme dry conditions as farmers are waiting for the rains.
Although the water level in both Ganga and Yamuna, is far below the danger mark (which is 84.73 mts), but with the rapidly increasing level of water, the apprehension of water entering houses in low-lying areas of Sangam city has forced the district administration to go on the alert.
The level of water, as recorded by the flood control unit of Prayagraj on Wednesday noon at Phaphamau was 77.54mt while it was 74.24 mt at Chatnag. Likewise, the level of water of the Yamuna at Naini stood at 74.97mts.
“While the Ganga has risen by around 3cm at Phaphamau, it has increased by 7cm at Chatnag during the past 24 hours. The level of water in Yamuna has increased by 48cm in the past 24 hours,” said Brijesh Kumar Verma, executive engineer of the flood control unit of Prayagraj. “We are keeping a close watch”, he added.
Former SP Rajya Sabha member, Reoti Raman Singh has written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that the entire state, including Prayagraj region, be declared drought-hit. Because of the delay in rains, 70% of paddy has not yet been planted, he had pointed out.
Ludhiana | 54 Covid cases reported
As many as 54 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district in the past 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the district health department on Wednesday. So far, 1,11,826 cases have been reported from the district, of which 1,08,559 patients have recovered and 2,999 succumbed to the virus. The administration has appealed to residents to follow Covid SOPs including wearing masks and regular hand washing.
Pune RTO kicks-off drive against illegal bike taxis in city
The Pune Regional Transport Office has once again started a drive against the illegally running app-based auto rickshaw services and two-wheeler bike cabs. The drive was started on Monday. Despite the complaints from auto unions, it has been noticed that some of the companies are openly advertising their services in Pune. Earlier in February this year RTO had seized 250 illegal bike taxis which were found running illegally on the city roads.
Driver of truck that ran over officer held in Rajasthan
The driver of a truck that ran over a police officer investigating illegal mining in Haryana's Nuh district was arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Wednesday, a day before the 58-year-old was set to be cremated at his village in Hisar. “We are conducting raids at nearby districts and we are hopeful of arresting the remaining suspects,” Haryana home minister Anil Vij said.
Pune RTI activist held for extorting ₹25 lakh from contractor
A Right to Information activist has been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 25 lakh from a road contractor. Phalke, had threatened the victim that he would complain to the vigilance department if he did not give him Rs 2 crore. The RTI activist sought Rs 2 crore to evade government action. Later, he started issuing threats to the contractor.
Ludhiana | Factory owner hangs self at his house in Dharmpura
An owner of a plastic carry bag factory was found dead at his house in Dharmpura on Tuesday night. His wife found him hanging from a ceiling fan on Wednesday morning. The wife of the deceased said on Tuesday night, she stayed at a hospital where her younger son had been admitted following an ailment. Meanwhile, her husband, who was present alone at home, hanged himself, she added.
