Lkahimpur Kheri: Teenage boy killed in attack by big cat; angry villagers stage protest

In yet another incident of man-animal conflict, a teenage boy was killed in an attack by some big cat in a sugarcane field in Dhaurhara forest range here on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Kishan Kumar, a resident of Paraspur village under Tikunia kotwali area. His body was recovered late on Sunday night when his family members searched for him following his long absence from home. The boy was reported to have gone to the fields to collect fodder for his cattle.

The incident irked the villagers and they staged a demonstration on the road in the night.

On Monday, Katarniaghat divisional forest officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan along with other administrative, forest and police officials rushed to the spot and talked to the agitating villagers.

After hours of negotiations, the villagers called off their agitation and agreed to hand over the body of the victim for postmortem examination.

Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Sanjay Kumar Pathak said the aggrieved family would be provided compensation as per rule while a cage had been installed in the area to trap the big cat.

The area where the casualty took place falls in Dhaurahra forest range. However, it is in close proximity with the Manjhra Purab forest area where several incidents of human casualties have been reported a couple of months back.

Pathak has urged the villagers to stay alert as the area was close to forest areas with movement of carnivorous animals often being reported here.

He urged the villagers to work in groups and avoid visiting the agricultural fields alone, particularly during the evening and night hours.