close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / LMC begins construction of waste transfer station under Swachh Bharat Mission

LMC begins construction of waste transfer station under Swachh Bharat Mission

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 15, 2023 08:51 PM IST

The construction progress is under the vigilant supervision of additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava, environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan, and municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh.

Lucknow In a bid bolster the city’s waste management infrastructure, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has started the construction of a waste transfer station in the Kesari Kheda and Ghaila area. The initiative is part of the city’s commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission, aiming to enhance solid waste management practices.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (HT File)
Lucknow Municipal Corporation (HT File)

Speaking on the development, Pankaj Srivastava, the additional municipal commissioner, said, “LMC has initiated the construction work at an accelerated pace. The waste transfer station will serve as a vital hub where solid waste from Zone-3 and Zone-5 will be temporarily stationed. The facility will play a crucial role in sorting wet and dry waste before its transportation to the processing plant at Shivri.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Highlighting the operational details, Srivastava added, “Approximately 100 metric tonnes of waste will undergo separation daily at the transfer station. Following this process, it will be transported to the processing plant located at Shivri for further treatment.” The responsibility for constructing the transfer station has been entrusted to the TPS company, with a directive to complete the project promptly.

The construction progress is under the vigilant supervision of additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava, environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan, and municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh. This strategic move aligns with the city’s commitment to comply with the Solid Waste Rules-2016.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out