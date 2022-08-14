Lok Adalat in Lakhimpur settles over 26K disputes, over ₹4.13 cr recovered
During the Rashtriya Lok Adalat held in Lakhimpur on Saturday, 26,803 disputes of criminal and civil nature, those relating to mutation, revenue, motor vehicle accidents, Negotiable Instrument Act, family disputes, etc were settled. In the Adalat organised under the aegis of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), a penalty of ₹4,13,94,790 was recovered towards fine, compensation and settlement amount.
District and sessions judge, who is also the president of the DLSA, presided over the proceedings.
Civil judge, senior division and secretary, DLSA, Avinash told press persons that a maximum of 23,177 revenue disputes were settled during the Lok Adalat followed by 3,066 disputes of criminal nature, in which ₹4,31,120 were recovered as fine.
He added that 77 cases of motor accidents were settled with recovery of compensation of ₹20,85,227. Moreover, 73 cases of civil disputes, 84 cases of family disputes and 55 cases of electricity disputes were also settled on the day. A monetary fine of ₹8,89,013 was recovered during settlement of 11 mutation disputes, he added.
- Deo Kant Pandey
