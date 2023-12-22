Lokayukta to hear complaint on street furniture contract in Feb: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra’s Lokayukta will hold a hearing on allegations of irregularities in the ₹263 crore street furniture contract in February next year, Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray said on Friday. Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo)

From March this year, Thackeray has repeatedly flagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) street furniture contract, expressing apprehension about irregularities in the way the contract was granted.

Thackeray had earlier demanded the report of a three-member committee that finalised the 13 street furniture items and the locations for installing them, saying that the contract was only ₹160 crore in the initial stages and was later escalated to ₹263 crore.

Thackeray said he had been writing to various authorities in this context but hadn’t received a response.

“Today I received a letter from the Lokayukta office and they are going to hold a hearing on the street furniture scam in February 2024. Lokayukta has asked me to present for the hearing and they have summoned the BMC commissioner and principal secretary of the urban development department,” said Thackeray. He expressed the hope that Chahal would appear for the hearing in person.