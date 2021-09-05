Lonavla tragedy: 18-year old drowns in Tungarli dam backwaters

PUNE Dhwani Manish Thakkar (18), a resident of Powai, Mumbai, drowned at the Tungarli dam in Lonavla at 2.30 pm on Friday.

Dhwani Thakkar was visiting the picnic spot to celebrate her sister’s birthday. Two of her sisters and a friend, all women, had travelled with the victim.

Dhwani’s sister Saloni Manish Thakkar (age 20), filed the report with the Lonavla city police.

According to police, three sisters Saloni, Dhwani, and Kamya Thakkar, and their friend Vaishnavi Ambadan, came to Lonavala by car to celebrate Kamya’s birthday. At around 1 pm, after they cut the birthday cake in the Tungarli dam area, they all jumped into the backwaters.

Suddenly, Dhwani started drowning. The other girls shouted for help and the locals pulled her out and took her to hospital. However, she died before treatment could be administered.

An autopsy was performed and the body handed over to family members.

Dilip Pawar, in-charge of Lonavla police station, said that an accident case, related to death due to drowning, has been lodged and investigations are on.