Home / Cities / Others / Loudspeakers at religious places: Gorakhpur police meet religious heads, launch drive

Loudspeakers at religious places: Gorakhpur police meet religious heads, launch drive

others
Updated on Dec 21, 2022 11:36 PM IST

Members of both communities agreed to lower the volume of loudspeakers of religious places by themselves

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Police officials held a meeting with religious leaders of different communities on the Kotwali premises on Wednesday and appealed to them to remove loudspeakers from religious places.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, members of a particular community had raised objections when a police team had reached the Aga Masjid and Shahi Masjid and had asked the Imam of these mosques to remove the loudspeakers. Members of a particular community had demanded the order copy.

On Wednesday, following the directive of high officials, a meeting of religious leaders was called and authorities convinced them that in view of ensuing civic polls and in light of apex court’s directive the exercise has been started and sought their support.

After discussion, members of both communities agreed to lower the volume of loudspeakers of religious places by themselves.

According to the apex court’s decision to check sound pollution around 3,067 loudspeakers were removed from religious places including 1,788 from Gorakhpur division and 1,366 from Varanasi division.

Abdur Rahman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out