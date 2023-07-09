LU entrance test from today; candidates asked to follow guidelines on admit card

LUCKNOW The entrance examination for undergraduate and undergraduate professional courses of Lucknow University will begin from Monday (July 10). There will be 100 questions in the exam. (HT File)

For B.El.Ed, the entrance examination will be held in the old campus of Lucknow University in the morning (10:30 am-12:00 pm) shift. D Pharm in the evening shift (2:30 pm-4:00 pm). It will be held in the second campus of Lucknow University located at Jankipuram.

Candidates have been advised to read the instructions written in the admit card so that they don’t face any problem in the examination hall. They should paste their passport size photograph on both the copies of the admit card of the examination.

Also, candidates must bring Aadhaar card or any other valid identity proof which is mentioned on the admit card in the examination. They must reach 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the exam and take their seat.

Candidates can reach the examination centre with the help of Google Map by scanning the barcode printed on the admit card.

There will be 100 questions in the exam. These questions will have to be attempted in 90 minutes. Each question carries 2 marks. There is no negative marking.

It is also suggested that candidates should avoid bringing mobile calculator or any other electronic gadget. Candidates, who are appearing in the entrance test, have claimed horizontal reservation (University Employee ward, College Teachers ward, Physically challenged, Freedom Fighter kin) or weightage (NCC, Sports) or both, are directed to appear on the date of entrance test.