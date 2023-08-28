Double engine govt stands firm with people during crisis: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the “double engine government” -- referring to the BJP-led governments in the Centre and the state -- stands firm with the people during this crisis. The state administration is on high alert to initiate rescue and relief operations in the flood-stricken regions, he said. The CM added that the government is committed to finding a lasting solution to the flood problem and instructed the irrigation department to undertake river channelisation through dredging.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)

The CM conducted both aerial and ground surveys of flood-affected areas in Farrukhabad, Kasganj, and Shahjahanpur districts on Monday. He assessed the ongoing relief and rescue efforts, interacted with flood victims, and ensured the distribution of essential relief supplies.

While addressing the flood victims, CM Yogi highlighted that the state government has sensitised public representatives to visit flood-affected areas. Preparations for flood-related emergencies were proactively made well in advance. Presently, 721 villages across 21 districts of the state are grappling with floods, while drought conditions prevail in others. CM Yogi said, “This paradoxical situation is observed throughout the entire state.”

Furthermore, the CM noted that the state has witnessed diverse patterns of rainfall, with 12 districts experiencing above-average rainfall, 26 districts receiving normal rainfall, 22 districts facing below-average rainfall, and 15 districts battling drought-like conditions. To address these challenges, the government has established 1,101 flood shelters and 1,504 flood posts across the state. Over 2,000 medical teams are being assembled to provide healthcare, and relief operations are underway in flood-affected areas with the deployment of 2,040 boats.

Animals in flood-affected regions are also receiving attention from the government. Around 840 cattle feed camps have been set up, and over 28 lakh animals have been vaccinated. The government is actively advancing the process of providing timely compensation to farmers whose crops have been devastated by floods. District Magistrates (DMs) have been instructed to conduct surveys and submit reports to facilitate this process.

Addressing flood victims near Jamapur Road in Amritpur Tehsil of Farrukhabad district, CM Yogi assured that those who suffered losses due to the calamity would receive compensation in a timely manner. In the flood-affected 116 villages of Farrukhabad, where the water levels of the Ganga and Ramganga Rivers have risen, around 80,000 people have been affected, and 22 houses have been destroyed. Those whose homes have been destroyed will receive new houses under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. Families with partially damaged homes or huts will receive compensation, and displaced families are being relocated to government-operated flood shelters as directed by the district administration.

In Shahjahanpur, the CM conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected villages in Jalalabad and Kaland tehsils. These villages have been inundated due to rising water levels in the Ganga, Ramganga, and Kali Rivers. He directed officials to distribute relief materials twice daily in areas affected for over 15 days and thrice daily in regions impacted for more than a month. He also emphasised the swift reconstruction of damaged bridges.

During his visit to Kasganj district, CM Yogi met with flood victims and provided necessary directives to expedite relief efforts. Addressing flood victims in Varauna village of Patiali tehsil, the CM assured them that the state government would extend all necessary assistance.