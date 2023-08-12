Submit roadmap to multiply mango exports 12 times by 2024: Chief Secy

Lucknow Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra directed the horticulture department on Saturday to present a comprehensive roadmap within 15 days, outlining strategies to increase mango exports by 12-fold in 2024. The primary objective is to bolster the income of farmers across the state. Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra (HT File)

Convening a meeting in Lucknow, Mishra urged officials to collaborate with the Indian Institute of Horticulture Research to achieve this goal. He emphasised the urgency of initiating the roadmap’s execution within the next two months.

Underlining the government’s commitment to increasing the income of farmers, he said there is a need to increase the exports of agri-products. “Ramping up agri-product exports will not only substantially augment farmers’ earnings but also contribute to the state’s GDP growth. This, in turn, aligns with Uttar Pradesh’s ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy,” he pointed out.

Furthermore, Mishra underscored the importance of devising action plans for exporting bananas and diversifying product offerings. He stressed the need to fortify the marketing network. Encouraging entrepreneurial ventures within the agriculture and horticulture sectors, he also urged farmers to embrace innovative, nature-oriented farming techniques.