Mosquito Menace: Dengue count reaches 57, public urged to stay vigilant

LUCKNOW Another case of dengue infection was identified in Chandernagar on Tuesday, pushing the total count of dengue cases in the city this year to 57. Against this backdrop, a health department team conducted a survey on Tuesday, covering approximately 608 houses. Subsequently, notices were issued to the owners of three houses where mosquito-breeding conditions were identified. In light of the recent dengue case, the CMO office strongly urges residents to adopt these preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease and maintain a healthy environment. (HT Photo)

Additionally, teams from the district malaria unit and the district malaria officer inspected various locations and buildings across the district, administering anti-larval chemical treatments. A press release from the Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO) office emphasised the importance of preventing water accumulation around households.

To mitigate the risk of dengue and mosquito-borne diseases, the CMO office recommended the following measures:

Dos:

Ensure water tanks and containers are securely covered, preventing water accumulation in and around the premises.

Avoid water accumulation in discarded items such as junk, tires, and coconut shells. Promptly dispose of stored water.

Regularly replace water in coolers and prevent prolonged water stagnation.

Introduce larvivorous fish in home and hotel water tanks.

Utilise mosquito nets while sleeping.

Wear full sleeve clothing during the daytime to prevent mosquito bites.

Don’ts:

Prevent water accumulation in coolers, buckets, barrels, vases, bird baths, tires, and coconut shells, both indoors and outdoors.

Avoid the buildup of broken utensils, unused bottles, tins, old tires, and junk within households. Dispose of these items properly to prevent mosquito breeding.

Refrain from self-medicating in the presence of fever; consult a doctor before using any medication.

In light of the recent dengue case, the CMO office strongly urges residents to adopt these preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease and maintain a healthy environment.

