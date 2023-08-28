Meeting On Malnutrition: Ensure meds for kids, monitor women with severe anaemia: DM

LUCKNOW District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar on Monday convened a meeting at the Collectorate auditorium to address effective monitoring and accurate documentation of child nutrition using the Poshan tracker app by anganwadi workers in Lucknow, as stated in a press release by his office. District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar (HT Photo)

During the meeting, specific instructions were provided to ensure regular and accurate recording of details for all children aged 0 to 5 years under the care of anganwadi centres. This includes maintaining the child’s height and weight data on the app. Emphasising the importance of the Sambhav Abhiyan, which focuses on preventing malnutrition among pregnant women and children, as well as the occasion of the Village Health, Sanitation, and Nutrition Day (VHSND), the DM urged both district and block authorities to ensure that information regarding children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) is entered into the e-Kavach portal.

Additionally, the district health authorities are mandated to ensure the availability of essential medicines for the children within the district. Those with SAM should also undergo meticulous local-level monitoring.

Addressing pregnant mothers, the DM highlighted the necessity of consistently monitoring women afflicted with severe anaemia. He stressed the provision of iron and calcium tablets and advocated for comprehensive prenatal check-ups and counselling sessions to be conducted at the Community Health Centers.

Furthermore, the DM directed district health officials to raise awareness about the prevention and treatment of anaemia within schools and health sub-centres. The meeting was attended by officials from relevant departments at the district level, as well as representatives from UNICEF.

