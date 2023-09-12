News / Cities / Others / Lucknow minor falls victim to 2.45L PUBG scam, money recovered

Lucknow minor falls victim to 2.45L PUBG scam, money recovered

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 12, 2023 10:03 PM IST

The victim's mother, Sahala Siddhique, sought the assistance of the cyber crime cell, leading to the recovery of the stolen funds.

LUCKNOW Cyber criminals managed to extort a sum of 2.45 lakh from a minor in Lucknow under the guise of an online PUBG game scam.

The cyber crime cell promptly froze the hacker’s bank account. (HT Photo)
Fortunately, the victim’s mother, Sahala Siddhique, sought the assistance of the cyber crime cell, leading to the recovery of the stolen funds.

Siddhique lodged a formal complaint with the Hazratganj police’s cyber crime cell on September 2, outlining the fraudulent activities. According to her complaint, the fraudsters initially infiltrated her son’s PUBG account and subsequently, demanded a ransom to restore his gaming identity.

Upon her son’s reluctant agreement, he shared his banking information with the scammers. Subsequently, the criminals instructed him to download a remote desktop application, intending to exploit this access to pilfer all available funds.

Swiftly responding to the urgent situation, the cyber crime cell promptly froze the hacker’s bank account. In parallel, they initiated contact with both the bank and the gaming application company involved in the incident. Their concerted efforts led to the successful recovery of the stolen funds, which were returned on Tuesday, as confirmed in an official press release issued by the cyber cell.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
