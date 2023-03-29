Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow Smart City app to help parents track live location of school buses

Lucknow Smart City app to help parents track live location of school buses

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2023 06:42 PM IST

Through the app, parents would be able to find out who is driving the vehicle, at what speed, and in which district the bus is registered.

LUCKNOW In a bid to ensure the security of school students, the Lucknow Smart City Limited will soon broadcast the real-time location of school buses and relevant details about their drivers through an app. The initative, under project ‘Bharosa’, will not be just limited to tracking school buses but vans as well.

The app is almost complete and is ready for launch, said officials. (HT Photo)
The technology is set to be rolled out in April. Through the app, parents would be able to find out who is driving the vehicle, at what speed, and in which district the bus is registered. They will also get to know how old a particular bus or van is, what its number is, and at what time it is moving.

Sharing further details, municipal commissioner Indrajit Singh said, “Presently, there is no system to monitor vans and buses in any city-based school. However, this will change after the roll-out of the app. To make the app efficient, records of buses, vans as well as drivers/helpers will be taken from the schools. People will need to download the Smart City app to use this facility.”

He added, “Under project ‘Bharosa’, tracking devices will be fitted in all the school buses of the state capital at 60 lakh. In this way, we will maximise the safety of school kids. The device in school vehicles will be linked to the command control centre of the smart city. The vehicles will be monitored from here. Information about the buses/vans will be made available on the app.”

Notably, the ‘Bharosa’ project was approved in December 2022. The app is almost complete and is ready for launch, said officials.

Wednesday, March 29, 2023
