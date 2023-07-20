Lucknow University: BA students stage protest; say ensure 90 days of class teaching before holding exams

LUCKNOW Several BA second semester students staged a demonstration in Lucknow University on Thursday. They alleged non-completion of syllabus of undergraduate level courses. The protesting students claim that the university management is going ahead with exams despite non-completion of syllabus. Student protest at LU. (HT Photo)

Students have asked the university administration to ensure 90 days of classroom teaching before holding the exam. Koushain Siddiqui, a BA second semester student, said, “Our course is yet to be completed but the university is going ahead with the exam from July 25. We are in a dilemma. How are we going to pass the exam? Our classes started in April and in between, we had our summer vacation from June 4 to July 16.”

Echoing the sentiment, Ujjwal Pandey of BA second semester said, “UGC guidelines mandate 90 days of teaching. However, the university is going ahead with the exam after just 45 days of teaching.” Yet another protesting student, Bajrang, also shared similar thoughts on the issue.

When contacted, LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “A group of student leaders staged a protest. We are trying our best to bring the session on track. If there is any specific complaint, we will try to address it. Already the academic session is running late.”