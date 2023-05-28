Survey for Sadar underpass done; construction to be completed in 18 months

LUCKNOW The survey work of the proposed railway underpass in Sadar has been completed. According to the officials of railways, the two-lane underpass would be 7.5-metre wide and 750-metre long. The height of the underpass would be around 1.5 metres. The underpass is expected to be constructed in the next 18 months. The underpass is expected to be constructed in the next 18 months. (Representational Photo)

The underpass is likely to benefit more than 1.5 lakh people residing on both sides of the railway crossing as it will connect both the sides of Sadar and Purana Qila. Currently, those commuting between Purana Qila and Sadar Bazar have to travel through a 900-metre railway overbridge. However, the underpass will reduce this distance.

The next step will be drafting a DPR and getting it approved from the authorities. DRM SK Sapra said that the construction work will start after the DPR is approved. If everything goes well, the underpass is expected to be ready within 18 months, he added.

Meanwhile, traders and residents of Sadar and Purana Qila Satbir Singh Raju said, “After the construction of overbridge, the railway gate was closed permanently but Sadar was totally cut off with Purana Qila and Udai Ganj. We have to travel 1.5-kilometre extra to visit the other side of the bridge. Now, with the proposed underpass, this issue will get fixed.” He added, “The construction of the underpass is also important for traders on both sides of the overbridge.”