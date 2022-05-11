Ludhiana: 50-year-old man held for raping 2 daughters
The Model Town police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his two daughters – aged 24 and 18.
In her complaint, the 48-year-old mother of the victims, who is a resident of Abdullapur, stated that she has five daughters, out of which two are married, one is 18-years-old and other two are minors.
She stated that a few months ago, she had caught her husband raping her 24-year-old daughter and threatened to lodge a complaint against him. He had promised that he will not repeat it and she did not go through with it. Later, her daughter got married and she assumed that the situation will settle down.
The woman added that over the past few months, she had noticed a change in her 18-year-old’s behaviour and she had stopped talking to them. “I had asked her what the issue was several times, but she never shared anything me. I had gone out of station to take care of my other daughter, who was pregnant, and that is when she told my sister that her father had raped her,” she said.
“When I talked to my husband, he started threatening me, following which I lodged a complaint against him,” she added.
ASI Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that immediately after receiving the complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (2) F, 376A and 506 of IPC and arrested him.
Not safe at home
April 9: A 20-year-old married woman accused her father-in-law of raping her. The woman alleged that she had informed her husband about it, but he forced her to keep mum.
April 3: A 26-year-old woman accused her brother-in-law of molesting her. Following the complaint, the Basti Jodhewal police lodged an FIR.
April 1: A 25-year-old woman accused her father-in-law of sexual harassment, following which the Division Number 3 police lodged an FIR.
Hooda meets Yogendra Yadav, Tikait ahead of Congress’ ‘Chintan Shivir’
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday met farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav and heard their proposals before finalising the agenda on agriculture sector at the Congress Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur. Hooda is the convener of the Congress panel on agriculture for the Shivir, which has been asked to draft an agenda for discussion on agriculture sector. Yadav said he raised several points in the interests of farmers before Hooda.
ULB minister’s surprise to Panipat MC: 2 staffers terminated for dereliction of duty
Haryana Urban Local Bodies minister Kamal Gupta recommended that the services of two outsourced employees be terminated for dereliction of duty during a surprise visit to the Panipat municipal corporation. The minister noted that the mayor's personal assistant Manpreet was absent, though he had been marked present in the register. The staff said that Manpreet, who is related to the mayor Avneet Kaur had gone to Shimla with her.
Ludhiana: Shopkeeper held for stalking employee
The Jamalpur police arrested a shopkeeper on Tuesday for stalking his 20-year-old employee and sending her lewd messages. The accused has been identified as Ashfaq of Samrat Colony, Giaspura. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the woman's father. He stated that his daughter worked at Ashfaq's shop and he had been stalking her and used to send her lewd messages, due to which she had to stop going to work.
Educational tours to Finland, Switzerland on cards for government school teachers: Bhagwant Mann
In a move aimed at improving the quality of education in the state, Punjab will be sending its government school teachers to other states and countries so that they can observe and replicate the best practices of institutes there. This was announced by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state, at a private resort in Ludhiana.
Ludhiana: 16 booked for abducting, thrashing man, teenage son
The Division Number 7 police have booked at least 16 people for kidnapping and thrashing a hair salon owner and his 19-year-old son on Monday night over an old rivalry. The accused have been identified as Sunny Jindal, his brother Bali Jindal and their aides Sarbjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd and Nikku of Sanjay Gandhi Colony. Twelve of their other accomplices are yet to be identified.
