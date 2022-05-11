Ludhiana: 50-year-old man held for raping 2 daughters

The Model Town police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his two daughters – aged 24 and 18.

In her complaint, the 48-year-old mother of the victims, who is a resident of Abdullapur, stated that she has five daughters, out of which two are married, one is 18-years-old and other two are minors.

She stated that a few months ago, she had caught her husband raping her 24-year-old daughter and threatened to lodge a complaint against him. He had promised that he will not repeat it and she did not go through with it. Later, her daughter got married and she assumed that the situation will settle down.

The woman added that over the past few months, she had noticed a change in her 18-year-old’s behaviour and she had stopped talking to them. “I had asked her what the issue was several times, but she never shared anything me. I had gone out of station to take care of my other daughter, who was pregnant, and that is when she told my sister that her father had raped her,” she said.

“When I talked to my husband, he started threatening me, following which I lodged a complaint against him,” she added.

ASI Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that immediately after receiving the complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (2) F, 376A and 506 of IPC and arrested him.

Not safe at home

April 9: A 20-year-old married woman accused her father-in-law of raping her. The woman alleged that she had informed her husband about it, but he forced her to keep mum.

April 3: A 26-year-old woman accused her brother-in-law of molesting her. Following the complaint, the Basti Jodhewal police lodged an FIR.

April 1: A 25-year-old woman accused her father-in-law of sexual harassment, following which the Division Number 3 police lodged an FIR.