Ludhiana: 55 teachers on field duty to report back to schools

District education officer (secondary) Harjit Singh on Tuesday directed as many as 55 teachers in the district, who were deputed as block mentors and district mentors, to report back to schools amid a staff shortage.

The orders were issued in the backdrop of cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains’ directions to depute as many as 749 teachers back in schools, who have been working as block mentors and district mentors of science, mathematics and English, social studies in the state-run government schools.

Each of the 19 blocks in the district had a block mentor for each subject, including English, maths, science, Punjabi, social science and Hindi. The block mentors are headed by district mentors— the subject experts. While the teachers were deputed to perform other duties, no substitute teachers were available in schools which created a staff shortage.

Teachers were appointed as block mentors to assist the state education department in conducting seminars, quiz competitions, exams, lectures at other schools in their respective blocks and assist in teachers’ training programmes, along with other tasks, assigned by the department.

The district education officer said, “Following the directions of the education department, teachers have been sent to schools reeling under staff shortage.” He said teachers will help these schools ahead of final examination of students.