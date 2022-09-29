Ludhiana Basketball Academy players shine in tournament in USA

Players from Ludhiana Basketball Academy, Arshpreet Singh and Inderbir Gill, brought laurels to their alma mater at the Indo-Pak Basketball Tournament held in Seattle, USA, as they were part of the winning team - Punjab Powerhouse. Their team won all six games.

Arshpreet has already been adjudged best player at several tournaments, including senior nationals (2019), Federation Cup (2019) and junior nationals(2014), while Inderbir has been a trainer at LBA.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, congratulated the players on their success overseas.