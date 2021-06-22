Ludhiana bizmen to hold protests outside 9 sub-division offices of PSPCL

The members of the Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association, who are demanding the rollback of heavy penalties imposed by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), conducted a meeting on Monday and decided that they will hold weekly protests at nine sub-division offices of PSPCL in the district from June 28.

The fines have been imposed on several businessmen in the past year for using more than sanctioned load in their factories.

Protests will be held outside every subdivision of PSPCL every Monday. They will also burn the effigies of the PSPCL chief during the protests.

Last week, the traders had protested outside the PSPCL office at Ferozepur Road for four continuous days demanding the authorities to waive off the penalties and withdraw the cases of unauthorized electricity use filed against many of them but as the authorities failed to push back the penalties, the traders decided to protest outside the subdivision offices.

Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association president Jaswinder Singh Thukral said, “The power corporation has been harassing us and must withdraw the cases and fines. The PSPCL chief must hold a meeting with us to resolve our issues otherwise we will continue our protest. In the past year, businessmen have already faced huge losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now these heavy penalties will force many of them to shut down their units.”

The protests will be held at the Janta Nagar sub-division on June 28, at Estate sub-division on July 5, Focal Point sub-division on July 12, Model Town sub-division on July 19, CMC sub-division on July 26, City West sub-division on August 2, Aggar Nagar sub-division on August 9, Sundar Nagar subdivision on August 16 and City Centre sub-division on August 23.