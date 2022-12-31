Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Body found in Kadian forest area

Ludhiana: Body found in Kadian forest area

Published on Dec 31, 2022 11:30 PM IST

Ludhiana police said the body could not be immediately identified as the person is likely to have died several days ago; the body was recovered from forest area near Kadian village

The SHO said the teams are scanning through the footage recovered from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the forest location where body was found and are looking into missing persons complaints filed at the different police stations to help identify the deceased. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police recovered the body of an unidentified person from the forest area near Kadian village on Saturday after a team of the forest department passing through the area informed them about a strong foul smell coming from the area.

Police said the deceased person could not be immediately identified as the person is likely to have died several days ago.

Giving out further information, Ladhowal station house officer (SHO) Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal said a rope was found near the dead body, adding that no identity proof was found.

The SHO added that it was not clear whether the death was a case of suicide or murder and police are investigating all different angles.

He said the teams are scanning through the footage recovered from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the location and are looking into missing persons complaints filed at the different police stations to help identify the deceased.

